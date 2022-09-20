EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A singer with ties to central PA was a big hit on ‘The Voice,’ Monday night.

Morgan Myles is a 2005 graduate of Loyalsock Township High School. But after Myles moved to Nashville to pursue her passion for music, she became nationally recognized by outlets like Billboard and CMT.

Monday night she was on The Voice and gave a jaw-dropping performance that gained recognition from all the judges.

In fact, she got the first four-chair turn and block of the season.

In the end, she picked Camila Cabello to be her coach. Eyewitness News will be following Morgan’s journey this season.