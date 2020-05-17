Loyalsock little league hopeful for modified season

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Even though this years Little League World Series has been canceled due to COVID-19, some teams are hopeful they’ll still get to play locally this summer.

At the home of Junior Little League baseball in Loyalsock, volunteers spent the weekend sprucing up the field and cleaning out this concession stand so when Governor Wolf gives them the green light, teams will be ready to play ball.

Matt Custer, vice president of Loyalsock Little League tells us, “we really are excited for the chance to potentially have that season.”

Sleeves are rolled up and masks are on. A group of volunteers headed out to the baseball field at Short Park, to put in work during the off-season.

Danelle Wagner, the mother of a Junior Little League player said, “we are cleaning the concession stand, cleaning the dugouts, getting signs up, trying to get everything ready in hopes that practice will start June 8th if we’re lucky.”



“We want to make it look nice. We want the kids to get out here. We want to get the grass cut, get the signs up and do whatever we can do especially at the concession stand,” said Michelle Kulp, a mother of Junior Little League players.

Little League season typically starts in the middle of April. But this year with COVID-19, things are a little bit different.

“So we’re a little bit behind but like I said the kids are anxious. I know they’ve been virtually doing some school work and different things so it’s great to have them here and have them outdoors helping out and really giving back to the league that’s given them so many memories,” said Custer.

Custer tells us they’re doing everything they can to prepare for when the boys and girls of this community can back on the field as soon as possible.

“We would love to as little league mandates have two weeks of practice with our teams and then from there play a modified season to still get those kids out and really engaged and really show the compassion for little league baseball and softball,” Custer added.

And parent’s are remaining hopeful Governor Wolf moves Lycoming County into the ‘green phase’ of reopening sooner rather than later.

“They’re all athletes and they are a great team. They love being around each other, they love hanging out and to not have sports is just like not a good thing for them especially at the age they’re at,” said Wagner.

Parents and committee members tell us they’ll most likely schedule a few more days of sprucing up the fields in hopes of teams being allowed to play again by mid June.