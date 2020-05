WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Just a few weeks ago, it was up in the air whether a local pool in Lycoming County would be opening for the summer due to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, a decision has been made. The Loyalsock Community Pool will be opening for the summer on June 5th. Summer recreation programs will also take place, but sizes will be limited to match guidelines.

Normally, the Loyalsock Community Pool opens Memorial Day