EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The severely cold weather and mixed conditions left thousands without power across our region.

The wind was whipping all day Sunday which caused a lot of power outages across the region causing PPL phone lines to be overpowered with calls from customers.

Many of the outages in Northeast PA are due to the gusty winds and PPL crews are working to restore power.

The power outages impacted busy intersections around Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre

Some drivers were cruising through intersections unaware the traffic lights were powered off, while other cars were going through the dangerous intersection cautiously.

Also, due to the cold temperatures, a code blue has been issued in the cities of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

“I’m freezing, the wind just makes it 100 times worse. I can’t feel my toes, my fingers,” said Mathew Bryon.

Byron has been homeless in Wilkes-Barre for months.

“I sleep in my car. I’ve been sleeping in my car homeless for three months,” Byron added.

There were several shelters in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton open for the homeless to warm up.

The community intervention center behind me is a homeless shelter where people can come. Stay warm during these cold times

“Oh, we are packed. We are pulling chairs from the back room and it was it’s been packed all day. We are open 365 days a year, we never close. We have laundry, facilities, shower facilities. We serve food, mostly be a place where they can come in when it’s really cold, like, these people can come in and kind of get warm and we have, like, things. We can give them hats, gloves, hand warmers, stuff like that that we get volunteer donated from around the areas,” said Jason Griffiths of the Community Intervention Center Day Shelter.

People spent the day watching football and staying warm; the Community Intervention Center day shelter closes at 6:00 a.m. each day and after that, many in need of shelter headed to Westin Field a mile away.

That shelter is operated by the Keystone Mission and the doors opened at 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Another place in our area people can find a warm place to stay is Saint Anthony’s Haven on Olive Street in Scranton, which opened at 7:00 p.m.

In Wilkes-Barre, the Keystone Mission on 90 East Union Street was also open.

“We have been in the community for 50 years. If you are homeless and live on the streets, you know us,” Griffiths added.