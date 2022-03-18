STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people celebrate the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day once a year but others share the Irish culture through dance each and every day.

Here at the McElligott School of Irish Dance, the dancers are practicing ahead of their performance in Stroudsburg 43 annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade this weekend.





We caught up with the school’s director earlier today about its significance in the community.

Scuff marks are proof of dancers’ hard work in the McElligott School of Irish Dance. The faces of those who left the marks, hang on the wall.

Heather Sparks is the owner of the school, she says the love of Irish dancing isn’t just about being Irish.

“I have dancers of all cultural backgrounds, but they all have that same passion for the music, for the dancing, for the rhythm, for the love of the choreography, and it just draws you in,” stated Sparks.

Sparks opened the studio back in 2005. She says Irish dancing is all-encompassing – with her students either dancing for the love of it or on a competitive level.

Her students perform at all types of venues but she says Stroudsburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a highlight of the year.

“A few years ago we joined in with the Sherman Theater which has been so wonderful for us because we put our champion dancers up there and they can dance the whole route without stopping the parade,” explained Sparks.

“They mean everything to me, I don’t really have a huge school, and I like it that way because I get to know each student personally, I get to know their learning styles, I get to know what they need to make them their own personal best,” said Sparks.

Sparks tells Eyewitness News aside from the dancing the school is a family working together to succeed.