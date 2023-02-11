SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A non-profit community garden that grows food took on a Valentine’s Day-inspired twist this weekend.

Garden of Cedar featured planters with 1100 cardboard hearts. The hearts included the names of couples on them.

Once couples found the heart bearing their names, they could grab a chocolate bar at no charge. The event is the brainchild of the South Scranton man who started the garden a few years ago.

“It warms my heart, hows that, a little bit of a cliche for valentine’s day, but it’s really a nice thing. it feels good to do something like this,” said Frank Dubas the founder of Garden of Cedar.

“I’m the luckiest man in the world. When I met Suzie, I won the lottery,” said Jimmy Connors, from Scranton.

Gertrude Hawk donated the chocolate bars for Saturday’s event in Scranton.