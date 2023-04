SOUTH ABINGTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — South Abington police confirm with Eyewitness News the source of loud explosions heard throughout the area.

According to the South Abington Police Department, the Scranton Bomb Squad is practicing detonations at the Leach Range on the Morgan Highway.

South Abington Township officials warn residents that it is just practice and there is no need to be alarmed.