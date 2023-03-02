DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A loud explosion in Luzerne County prompted several calls to emergency officials Thursday afternoon.

Around 7:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon, police tell Eyewitness News they received several calls and messages regarding a loud explosion in Luzerne County.

Citizens from Duryea, Avoca, Dupont, and Pittston have been reporting the loud explosion to local police officials according to the Duryea Police Department’s Facebook post.

Police say video from someone in the area shows the explosion was in the area of Coxton Road near the mountain or the railroad/swamp area.

Investigators said the video seemed to show a firework-type explosion in the sky.

Eyewitness News spoke with the Luzerne County Communications Center who said local fire departments were unable to confirm the reports.

For a video of the explosion, head to the Duryea Police Department’s Facebook post.