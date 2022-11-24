LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Ashley, to Wilkes-Barre, to Pringle, to Hanover Township and Plymouth, residents reported hearing a large explosion on Thanksgiving morning.

The loud boom around 11:30 a.m. prompted responses from local fire departments to check the areas where the noise was heard.

Social media commenters sounded off posting about hearing the noise and feeling it shake their homes.

The explosion was even heard by dispatchers at the Luzerne County 911 Center in Hanover Township.

Fire crews in multiple jurisdictions are currently investigating. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.