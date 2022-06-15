JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is $862,803 richer after winning on a Fast Play ticket.

According to the PA Lottery, a winning Fast Play ticket was sold at the Dandy Mini Mart on State Route 287 in Jersey Shore. The store will also receive a $5,000 for selling the ticket.

The winning ticket was the Pennsylvania Progressive game, a $30 ticket with top prizes starting at $500,000. Fast Play games are printed on-demand and players do not need to wait for a drawing or scratch the ticket.

Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date. To see how to claim a prize visit the PA Lottery’s winning page.