PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Luzerne County. It matched four of the five white balls (03-43-45-61-65) and the red 14 Powerball.

It was sold at Food Express in Pittston. Anyone with a winning Powerball ticket has one year to claim it and can get more information by contacting their nearest Lottery office .