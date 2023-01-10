Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A $1 million winning ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery was sold in Erie. It’s one of four top prize winners from the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

According to numerous reports, that ticket was sold at Lucky’s Food Mart in the 700 block of State Street in Erie. The drawing happened Saturday after the 500,000 available tickets sold out.

We spoke to a store employee who says the winner has come forward.

“I think it’s like his third or fourth ticket, he tried three or four times, and he finally got his prize. He will be very happy with the money,” said Balram Deswal, Lucky’s Food Mart.

Lucky’s will get $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.