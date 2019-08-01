Lottery reports record sales after adding online, bar games

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is reporting record highs in revenue and profits, after concerns that it was slumping spurred lawmakers to expand its offerings to the internet and bars.

The agency said Thursday it recorded $4.5 billion in sales in the 2018-19 fiscal year, an increase of 7%. Profits were $1.14 billion, an increase of 4.5%.

It paid out $2.9 billion in prizes.

The lottery’s profits go to services for the elderly.

Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers expanded the lottery’s offerings in late 2017 after year-over-year sales shrank, adding online games and monitor games played in bars.

The lottery says iLottery games played on a computer, tablet or mobile device sold $381 million, while 91,000 players created online accounts. Keno and virtual sports games totaled almost $47 million in sales.