EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will award lottery registrants the opportunity to get bottles of rare liquor products.

According to officials, through limited-release lotteries, Pennsylvania residents and licensees can have a chance to purchase the Spring 2023 Lottery offering 11 separate drawings and a total of 3,919 bottles.

Those who have registered have a chance to enter one, several, or all drawings, with a limit to one bottle per winner for purchase.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

In this lottery, Fine Wine & Good Spirits in PA are offering:

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old · $99.99 · 1 bottle for individual consumers

$99.99 · 1 bottle for individual consumers Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old · $89.99 · 2 bottles for individual consumers

$89.99 · 2 bottles for individual consumers Caribou Crossing Single Barrel Canadian Whisky · $49.99 each · 99 bottles · 75 for individual consumers, 24 for licensees

$49.99 each · 99 bottles · 75 for individual consumers, 24 for licensees W. L. Weller C.Y.P.B. Straight Bourbon · $49.99 each · 120 bottles · 90 for individual consumers, 30 for licensees

$49.99 each · 120 bottles · 90 for individual consumers, 30 for licensees W. L. Weller Single Barrel Straight Bourbon · $49.99 each · 120 bottles · 90 for individual consumers, 30 for licensees

$49.99 each · 120 bottles · 90 for individual consumers, 30 for licensees Parker’s Heritage Collection Straight Whiskey Double Barreled Blend 16th Edition · $174.99 each · 177 bottles · 133 for individual consumers, 44 for licensees

$174.99 each · 177 bottles · 133 for individual consumers, 44 for licensees Colonel E. H. Taylor Jr. Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof · $74.99 each · 180 bottles · 135 for individual consumers, 45 for licensees

$74.99 each · 180 bottles · 135 for individual consumers, 45 for licensees Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled-in-Bond · $69.99 each · 246 bottles · 185 for individual consumers, 61 for licensees

$69.99 each · 246 bottles · 185 for individual consumers, 61 for licensees W. L. Weller Full Proof Straight Bourbon · $49.99 each · 360 bottles · 270 for individual consumers, 90 for licensees

$49.99 each · 360 bottles · 270 for individual consumers, 90 for licensees Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Straight Bourbon · $39.99 each · 576 bottles · 432 for individual consumers, 144 for licensees

$39.99 each · 576 bottles · 432 for individual consumers, 144 for licensees Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof · $54.99 each · 2038 bottles · 1529 for individual consumers, 509 for licensees

Limited-Release Lottery registration is open to Pennsylvania residents and licensees from Monday through Friday, May 5 at 5:00 p.m.

Winners will be selected the week of May 8, and all lottery entrants of the lottery’s conclusion in the following weeks.