Looking to donate a horse? State Police would like to speak with you

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking out any horse owners who want to give their equine friends a chance at public service.

According to a release from State Police, the training academy in Hersey houses a compliment of 28 horses, though it does not state how many horses they are looking for.

The horses would be used for a variety of purposes including searches, crowd control, security and other law enforcement purposes. They would also be used in parades and other community events.

As for the kinds of horses they are looking for, the release states:

“Donated horses must be geldings between the ages of five and 15 and stand between 16 hands (5 foot 4 inches at the shoulder) and 18 hands tall. Draft and draft-crosses are the preferred breeds. Thoroughbreds and other “hot bloods” are less desirable.” “Animals must have quiet, sound dispositions and be free of serious stable vices. Horses will be accepted on a 120-day trial basis to determine their suitability. A veterinary examination will also be performed.” Pennsylvania State Police

Once the horses have completed their service, the horses are returned to the original owner, or suitable housing is located for them.

For more information, you can contact Sergeant Carrie A. Neidigh at 717-533-3463 or cneidigh@pa.gov.