Looking for an N-95 mask? Check Price Chopper/Market 32

The American N95 mask and a Chinese KN95 mask offer the same level of protection. Both can filter out 95% of particles down to 0.3 microns.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services created a program to distribute free N-95 masks to combat the spread of COVID-19, joining this effort is Price Chopper/Market 32.

According to a press release from the company, the masks will be available at supervised tables either in the center store or the pharmacy. The distribution is set to begin Tuesday or Wednesday depending on delivery. In accordance with federal guidelines, each customer can get up to three free masks.

The Centers for Disease Control says the non-surgical N-95 masks offer the highest level of protection against COVID-19. The masks will be available while supplies last.