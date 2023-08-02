WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) announced Wednesday the passing of one of its most prominent leaders, Ronald Lewis Felton.

According to the NAACP, Ronald Lewis Felton was one of the most influential leaders in the community of Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, and all of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Felton moved to the area in the late 1980s and became the longtime leader of the NAACP Wilkes-Barre Branch.

As a matter of fact, Felton was the longest-serving President in the history of the NAACP and held statewide offices within the organization in Pennsylvania.

Felton began his journey as a student educated in the first non-segregated class in the South. Once old enough, he joined the military and he also married his childhood sweetheart Peggy Felton. Felton moved to Wilkes-Barre from New Jersey in the late 80s as a Prudential employee.

“Through the years he fought for justice, equality, and fairness for not only the African American community but all those marginalized populations. He was a tireless advocate for the people he represented in the organization. Ron served multi terms as President of the NAACP and built a foundation for the continued growth of this unit by mentoring future generations. Ron Felton gave his big heart and soul to the Wilkes-Barre branch with his knowledge and energy for equal treatment and justice for all. That big heart has been stilled with his passing, but he left Wilkes-Barre, his adopted hometown a better place because of his good works.” stated Bill Browne, President on behalf of officers and Executive Committee of NAACP Wilkes-Barre branch.

Felton was also instrumental in growing the Freedom Fund Banquet and he also worked during the COVID-19 Pandemic to ensure minorities got vaccinated with the Wilkes-Barre Health Department.

”I was honored to be his First Vice President when Ron returned as President in 2018. When we would go to community meetings or events, I’d drive. He’d shake his head in wonderment because I would always take the longest way to get to a place. The reason was I wanted to prolong the conversations we had about our lives, the work of the branch, and how we both came of age in the 60s when the Civil Right movement was at its apex. We were so different in terms of where we were brought up, our ethnic backgrounds, and even some of our opinions on matters. But I like to think we learned a lot from each other. He not only was a mentor but a true friend. My heart goes out to his wife Peggy who was his childhood sweetheart as well as his family and community members. I will remember with fondness the long conversations we had on those rides with the sun shining and the top down, two guys just yacking away by taking the longest route. Sadly those rides will be just a memory,” explained David Yonki, on serving with Felton.