SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is saying farewell to one of its well-known photojournalists who is now retiring after 43 years.

It became clear from the time Joe Butash was a kid, he had a knack for photography.

“I was always the one that picked up the camera for the birthdays, the special events, the graduations,” said Butash.

His career ambition came into full focus one day during his childhood. He saw a television news photographer with a 16MM film camera cover a fire in his hometown of Throop.

“And I said to myself he has the greatest job in the world. This is unbelievable what he’s doing,” said Butash.

Joe started working in television news in 1979, “September 17, 1979. Here’s your Frezzolini camera, here’s your light meter. Go up to the Morgan Highway and shoot the International Salt Company sign,” said Butash.

From his early years working exclusively in film, to videotape and now digital, he’s done every TV news format.

“you took it back to the cutting room, reel to reel, splice it together,” explained Butash.

Some reports Joe had a particular passion to shoot, edit, and even narrated.

“I’ve got to tell you Mark some of my topics that I just loved doing stories, baseball, baseball history, trains,” said the photographer.

He’s had countless co-workers: from today’s crop of journalists to those when his career just started.

“We were working with people like John Perry, Phil Cummings, Hoyt Kaiser, Tom Riley. I mean these guys are, these guys are icons,” said Butash.

There were also countless interviews and assignments.

“It really was rewarding, gratifying, loved it. Loved meeting people as you well know in this business you never know what you’re going to do,” said Butash.

The kid from Throop can finally put down his TV news camera and call it a career.

“I’m very thankful of that to be able to say that I did something that I loved doing, you know, ten minutes from my home,” said Butash.