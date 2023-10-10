BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The communities of Black Creek Township and Nuremberg that borders Schuylkill and Luzerne Counties paused to say thank you Tuesday to a long-time physician.

Doctor George Yurko, has been part of the community for more than 50 years.

On Tuesday, the Black Creek Medical Center staff, former patients, and community members surprised the doctor to say thank you for his years of care and friendship.

They added a plaque to honor his service outside the center and enjoyed an afternoon of memories as he gets ready to retire.

“If he could, I’m sure Dr. Yurko right now would pick up a bag and go on a house call like they did in the old days and be that person who wants to be there to provide services to those folks. And he knows his patients, his patients know him, he knows them by name,” said Rural Health Corporation COO John Kearney.

“All in all, I think we made a difference, and these clinics like this, I think, all over the country has made a difference in providing excellent healthcare to underserved in rural areas,” Dr. Yurko said.

The event was twofold as the Black Creek Medical Center introduced the new providers at the center; Katelyn buyers PA-C, and Hannah Smith nurse practitioner, to the community.