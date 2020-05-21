Long term care facility operators question PA data on COVID-19

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Questions are being raised by many who operate nursing and personal care homes as well as other long term care facilities about the data contained in a State Department of Health report on COVID-19 cases and deaths.

An organization that represents hundreds of those facilities says the information is inaccurate.

The owners of a Luzerne County personal care home tells Eyewitness News the report incorrectly reported the facility had COVID-19 cases and deaths.

We go in search of answers as to how these alleged discrepancies occurred and how the data is being collected on Eyewitness News at 5 PM.