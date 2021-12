WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Long Pond man who was found guilty of burglary and other felony charges back in November has been sentenced.

According to a press release from the Wayne County District Attorney, Jehovah Maldonado was sentenced to eight to 20 years in state prison for a burglary in September 2020.

The DA says jewelry, cash and guns were taken from the Paupack residence during the burglary. Maldonado was convicted in November of burglary and other felony charges.