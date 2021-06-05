Long lines for the ecycling event in Jessup

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU-TV) —  An electronics recycling event brought out a long line of cars Saturday morning to Lackawanna County‘s Mid Valley. 

Bedrock Technology hosted the “ecycling” event in the parking lot of its Alberigi Drive facility in conjunction with Advanced Recycling. 

People unloaded everything from unwanted televisions, computers and printers to microwaves, telephones and batteries. 

Organizers say cars were already in line by 8 AM for the 9 AM to noon drive.

Participants donated $20 per carload with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Friendship House in Scranton which provides mental health services and programs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos