Long lines at Kirby Park, relocation of Luzerne County COVID testing site

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 are leading to long lines at testing sites. At Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre people have been in line since early Wednesday morning.





The testing began at 10:00 a.m. The original testing site on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre was simply too small to handle the overwhelming response from the public.

Courtesy: City of Wilkes-Barre

“Two to three hour wait, the difference today is we allowed the State Department of Health to help us in establishing this site at Kirby Park for a better traffic pattern. We ask those to be in line by 4:30 p.m. to get tested by 6 p.m.” stated Dave Elmore, Deputy Director of Luzerne County EMA.

On Tuesday at the Shopping Plaza on South Main Street, hundreds of people lined up for a COVID test. The line wrapped around the shopping center. In fact, it caused some issues for businesses in that shopping center.

Cars could be seen lined up around the buildings Tuesday at the covid testing site in the South Main Plaza in Wilkes-Barre.

The testing is a joint effort of the State Health Department, Luzerne County and the City of Wilkes-Barre to combat the rising cases of COVID-19. People do not need an appointment and the results come back in one to three days.

Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 5th through Friday, January 7, and on Saturday, January 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.