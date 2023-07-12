ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Lackawanna County are reminding residents to lock their vehicles at night after receiving several complaints of vehicles being rummaged through overnight.

The incidents took place in the area of James Way and Margaret Avenue in Archbald roughly around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Archbald Police Department posted a video to their Facebook page. The video shows a person of interest, and they need your help identifying them.

If you have any information on this incident, residents are advised to contact Archbald Police.