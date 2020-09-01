Lock Haven University suspends in person classes for two weeks

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) After an elevated number of positive COVID-19 cases, Lock Haven University (LHU) has decided to transition to 100% remote instruction for the next two weeks.

The positivity rate stood at 4.9% on Tuesday, September 1, while LHU’s cap for re-evaluation stands at 5% to provide a safe on-campus learning environment.

Students who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or have themselves tested positive will be placed in isolation and quarantine for those living on campus.

The transition will start on September 2 and face-to-face classes are expected to resume Monday, September 21.

According to LHU’s contingency plan:

“Bentley dining hall will transition to grab-and-go only for all meals, and there will be no sit-down dining.

The library will remain open for pick-up only.

All other campus facilities, including the student recreation center, will be closed for the two-week period.

No guests or visitors are permitted in either on-campus housing or at Evergreen Commons”

All students and faculty will have access to optional COVID-19 testing on September 16 and September 17.

For more information about the university’s policies Click Here.