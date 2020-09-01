Lock Haven University suspends in person classes for two weeks

News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) After an elevated number of positive COVID-19 cases, Lock Haven University (LHU) has decided to transition to 100% remote instruction for the next two weeks.

The positivity rate stood at 4.9% on Tuesday, September 1, while LHU’s cap for re-evaluation stands at 5% to provide a safe on-campus learning environment.

Students who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or have themselves tested positive will be placed in isolation and quarantine for those living on campus.

The transition will start on September 2 and face-to-face classes are expected to resume Monday, September 21.

According to LHU’s contingency plan:

  • “Bentley dining hall will transition to grab-and-go only for all meals, and there will be no sit-down dining.
  • The library will remain open for pick-up only.
  • All other campus facilities, including the student recreation center, will be closed for the two-week period.
  • No guests or visitors are permitted in either on-campus housing or at Evergreen Commons”

All students and faculty will have access to optional COVID-19 testing on September 16 and September 17.

For more information about the university’s policies Click Here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos