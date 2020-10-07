Lock Haven University announces Spring 2021 plans, includes continuation of current remote learning

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Wednesday, Lock Haven University unveiled their plans for the spring 2021 semester.

According to the press release, the plan includes the continuation of current remote learning environments with 85% of classes remote and a select number of hands-on courses in person.

The semester will also start a week later, January 25, 2021, and there will be no spring break. The semester will end on time.

Limited on-campus residency will be around two-thirds occupancy, which is the same as the current fall semester.

The university says that prior to the start of the semester, COVID-19 asymptomatic testing will take place on-campus.

