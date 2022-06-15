LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Lock Haven has been chosen as part of T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant.

According to a press release from T-Mobile, Lock Haven was chosen as one of the 25 small towns being T-mobile is choosing for the grant.

A spokesperson from T-Mobile says the town of Lock Haven will receive $50K from T-Mobile, which the town plans on using to renovate and transform Fallon Alley. The transformation is designed specifically to promote walking, support local businesses with a digital kiosk, and provide solar phone charging stations for anyone in need of a quick boost for their device.









“We are grateful to receive an award from the T-Mobile Hometown Grant program. Partnerships like this help us continue to make big investments in our small town. This project will promote walkability, sustainability, and support our local economy in innovative ways. Thank you to T-Mobile for working with us to make the City of Lock Haven the best it can be,” stated Lock Haven Mayor, Joel Long.

The grant launched in April of 2021 and it gives up to 25 small towns, every quarter.