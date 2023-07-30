LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Clinton County, the Lock Haven City Police Department is looking for a person reported missing Sunday.

Police say they are looking for 82-year-old John Woodring, a white man with gray hair and blue eyes standing at five feet six inches and weighing 130 pounds.

Woodring was reportedly last seen in the area of South Jones Street in Lock Haven on July 30 at 3:30 a.m. and is believed by police to be confused or at special risk of injury or harm.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find Woodring is urged to call 911 or contact the Lock Haven City Police Department at (570) 748-2936.