Lock Haven man sentenced to 23 years for sexually assaulting a teenager, police say

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Lock Haven man has been sentenced to prison for the sexual assault of a teenage girl, the Clinton County District Attorney announced on Tuesday.

Justin Litz, 32, was sentenced Monday to 23 and 1/2 years in a state correctional facility for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl on two separate occasions, the DA said. Litz entered a guilty plea to one county of statutory assault and one count of corruption of minors.

Litz will also be classified as a Tier III Megan’s Law Offender and is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.