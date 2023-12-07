(28/22 NEWS) — A Lock Haven man, originally from India, was convicted Thursday of visa fraud.

According to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Thursday, Vinaykumar Patel, 50, a citizen of the Republic of India, was convicted of multiple counts related to visa fraud and conspiracy following a three-day jury trial that concluded on Wednesday, December 6.

The U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Patel was the manager of the Fuel-On Convenience Store in Lock Haven, Clinton County and in June 2019, Patel contacted an associate of his in New Jersey and asked that person to hire someone to stage a robbery at the Fuel-On store.

Officials say after the staged robbery occurred, it was investigated by PSP Troopers and Patel then used the PSP reports of the robbery to apply for a U-visa.

The U-visa is a special visa offered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to non-citizens who are victims of crime and who are cooperative with law enforcement. Patel had no lawful immigration status in the United States at the time of the staged robbery.

Patel faces a maximum penalty of 25 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release, and a fine.