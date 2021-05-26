Lock Haven man arrested for fleeing from police

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PA State Police in Clinton County have arrested a man after they say he fled from police while driving under the influence.

Police say 36-year-old Ryan Danneker of Lock Haven, was being pulled over for an equipment violation on his 2006 Toyota Corolla when the pursuit began. Danneker drove at speeds exceeding 100mph while fleeing, troopers say.

Danneker traveled from Clinton County and into Centre County. He got on SR 150 back into Clinton County where he came to a stop in Beech Creek Borough and fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers say Danneker was taken into custody and he displayed signs of impairment.

Danneker is being charged with fleeing and eluding, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and several traffic violations.