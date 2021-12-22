Locals talk about their best Christmas gifts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The national retail federation expects Christmas spending this year will eclipse eight-hundred billion dollars.

“I remember when I was about twelve years old. I was very surprised by the way my father had surprised myself, my sisters, and my family about putting up a train underneath the Christmas tree,” said Ed Brodowski.

“There is really not a best, to be honest. You know what I mean. As a kid, you get what you get and you got to be happy, you know what I mean, you can’t disappoint your family,” said George Ramos.

“I get nutcrackers every year for Christmas. When I was really little my poppy use to get me nutcrackers every year. And now every year, I get a nutcracker,” said Emily Tolerico.

“Seventh grade, patent-leather, lace-up, gogo boots. Favorite,” said Suzanne McGrath.

“I was eight years old and it was a blue record player,” said Diane Cimino.

We also wanted to know if people had the means, what gift would they buy and for whom?

“Vacation. Give them the best time of their life. With covid and everything has been disappointing. It’s just been crazy,” said George.

“World peace. That’s what my mom use to say when we would ask her. World peace would be a beautiful thing,” stated Theresa Gilhooley.