Locals take annual polar plunge to raise money for good cause

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sub-freezing temperatures and single-digit wind chills didn’t stop the Jim Thorpe community from taking the plunge for a good cause.

It was a rare sighting of people dressed in bathing suits in 16-degree weather as dozens of people came out to Mauch Chunk Lake in Jim Thorpe to participate in Marian Catholic High School’s 9th Annual Polar Plunge.

Kathy Goff is the organizer of the event and she says the money raised, helps the school’s sports teams, performing arts, and other programs.

“This is a pretty good fundraiser for a one-day event, and it gives people a chance to get out of the house because you know it’s wintertime even though it’s really cold today, but there are people who love this,” said Kathy Goff.

The event was originally planned for last weekend but due to wind chill temperatures of negative 20 degrees, the event was postponed.

“Frostbite can happen, really quickly in those conditions, and knowing that my kids were going to be here, it made the decision a little easier even though there was a lot of coordinating to do, to postpone it, but it all worked out,” Goff explained.







Goff says she coordinates the fundraiser with multiple agencies, including the ambulance and fire department.

“We’ve been out here since they started this and other than helping the occasional person get out of the ice because of it being slippery, no one’s really ever had any problems as far as hypothermia or the water because they’re in and out pretty quick,” said Fire Chief Vince Yaich, Jim Thorpe.

Fire Chief Yaich said they personally prepped the plunging pool, cutting through ice nearly 12 inches thick.

“We always get a good group of guys to come out. Like I said, some of the guys get to practice running saws with cutting the ice. It’s good practice and good training for them,” said Chief Yaich.

Those braving the cold water were awarded a t-shirt and bragging rights for making the jump. Goff’s daughter participated in the fundraiser and was happy to help raise money for her school.

“I am extremely numb and I’m shivering, but I think it’s funny,” said Jenna Goff, Junior, Marian Catholic.

The fire chief tells Eyewitness News out of all nine years, Saturday was one of the coldest days they’ve done the event, but luckily all of the plungers got out safely and didn’t need any kind of medical attention.