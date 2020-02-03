Locals shell out excitement for rebirth of Mr. Peanut

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s been a wild couple of weeks for America’s best-dressed peanut!

In a commercial that aired at the end of January, we found out about the tragic death of Mr. Peanut, the iconic mascot of Planters Peanuts.

Planters operation began right here, on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. So, for many Luzerne County residents, the death of Mr. Peanut struck a chord. However, through Planters’ most recent commercial, which aired during the Super Bowl, we learned that Mr. Peanut has been resurrected in the form of “Baby Peanut”– great news for anyone mourning the loss of the original mascot.

For that reason, it was a positive, vibrant atmosphere outside of the Luzerne County Visitor’s Bureau on Monday afternoon, as the Bureau held an event to celebrate the life of Mr. Peanut.

Dozens of people from all over the area came to share their excitement for this new chapter in Mr. Peanut’s legacy.

They shared memories of Planters’ impact on the community, and how, they felt, it was synonymous with business in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

