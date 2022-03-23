SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People in one part of Lackawanna county are fed up with the condition of some of the roads in their area.

We are coming off a winter that brought a lot of freezing and thawing. Griffin Pond Road in South Abington Township is showing evidence of that.

“The roads never seem to improve. They continually patch them and it’s been really frustrating and difficult,” said John Marturano, South Abington Township.

John Marturano says the conditions are ‘deplorable’ and have been for several years and his car has felt the impact.

“I’ve actually had car repairs. I’ve replaced the struts on my Toyota Highlander twice on my daughter’s car. I mean 100,000 miles I’ve replaced the struts twice,” said Marturano.

Township officials say they are staying on top of its 39 miles of roadways. Laying 16 tons of blacktop, just this winter. Officials say full road restoration is difficult with a half-million-dollar paving budget.

“The bottom line is this, the amount of money they are putting toward road repair is not enough,” Marturano said.







“The amount of money and time and resources spent just trying to patch it would have probably covered the cost of doing something much more permanent,” an anonymous neighbor reported.

A neighbor who did not want to appear on camera says it’s frustrating to see the road crumbling day by day.

“Then going into the nearby yards. Then lawnmowers hit them in the summer and then it causes more problems,” the neighbor said.

A Facebook page was created for residents to share other roadway issues in South Abington Township.

“Bring awareness to all the different roads in South Abington that need to be paved. This is a basic service of South Abington Township,” explained Marturano.

Township officials tell Eyewitness News, Leach Hill Road, which is off of Griffin Pond Road will be repaired by a utility company this spring.

Residents plan to be at the next township supervisor’s meeting, scheduled for April 11th at 12:00 p.m.