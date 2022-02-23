Locals head to D.C. to protest ahead of State of the Union address

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — US Capitol Police and D.C. Officials are preparing for possible truck driver protests ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address next week.

The Bob Bolus Towers & Truckers for America Group are taking a cue from their fellow Canadian counterparts and joining an effort to protest at the nation’s capital. The truckers plan to line up Wednesday morning under the President Biden sign and head to the capital at 8:00 a.m.

Bolus and other truck drivers from across the northeast are protesting a number of things like vaccine mandates, fuel prices, and restrictions on the trucking industry.

The secretary of defense has approved around 700 national guard troops, about 400 from D.C. Plus, up to 300 from outside the district to be available to “provide support at designated traffic posts, provide command and control, and cover sustainment requirements” through March 7. To say the least, Bolus and his truckers have gotten the attention of the nation.

“Our efforts include enhanced intelligence sharing, critical incident response plan, for the US Capital, regional security assessment and simulation experiment that developed data-driven recommendations to regional security. We are closely monitoring, closely watching and working with state and local authorities,” said White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki.

“I hope 10,000, but it’s all up to who shows up and joins us on the way. We have food, we have beverages for our people that are going. We’re gonna just enjoy it, it’s our outing to let Washington know they work for us, we don’t work for them,” said Bolus.

Bolus says as of right now, he has no plans to blockade anything off. He just wants to be recognized and heard.