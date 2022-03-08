Locals explain the importance of National Cheerleading Safety Month

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Cheerleading takes an incredible amount of strength, flexibility, timing and muscle memory. So it’s important to learn the proper skills to stay safe.

National Cheerleading Safety Month is observed during the month of March. The cheerleaders at the Mission Cheer Academy in Wilkes-Barre are helping to explain the importance of remaining safe while flying through the air.







Aprille Higgin is co-owner of Mission Cheer Academy explains the potential hazards of the sport and how to safely engage in it.