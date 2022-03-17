PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, the United States Senate unanimously passed legislation that would make daylight saving permanent.

It would not take effect until 2023, but we would end the time flipping every year as a practice. We would instead make daylight saving time the accepted year-round time.

We speak with locals about what they think about Daylight Saving as a practice and the possibility of ending it. We also talk to a social worker about the impacts Daylight Saving has on our mental health and how a permanent change in our current system would affect society as a whole.

Reporter Thomas Battle will have more on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.