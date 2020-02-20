Local woman waiting for kidney transplant among thousands in need

DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 45-year-old Marcia Cunningham has battled poly-cystic kidney disease since she was nine years old and needed both of her kidneys removed in 2014.

She has been on again, off again for a kidney transplant. Cunningham is among more than 93,000 patients on the kidney transplant waiting list.

The wait for a deceased donor could be 5 years or even longer.





A friend made a drawing of Wonder Woman for her to inspire her to keep battling through her health struggles.

She has a bag of essentials packed after she was placed back on a kidney donor waiting list just this week after being removed from it a couple of years ago.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will look into her frustration and what may finally give her hope tonight on Eyewitness News at 5pm.