Local woman starts baking company in memory of her brother who died of cancer

MOUNTAINHOME, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Kate Lewis started a baking company in memory of her late brother Billy Apostol.

Billy died from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in September. He was first diagnosed six years ago.

Kate Lewis baked before her brother’s passing and it helped her cope with her grief.

From February 12th to 16th, there is a Valentine’s Day pop up for cupcakes.

All proceeds go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Her goal was to raise 5,000 dollars. In three months she has raised 3,000 dollars and sold 60 cakes. 

