Local woman among first to receive new treatment for incontinence

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Approximately 1 in 2 women and 1 out of 4 men are incontinent.

The condition is most common among older people but it’s a condition that has treatment options. One of those options is an implantable device called a sacral neuromodulation system (SNM). Use of the smallest one on the market began in late 2019.

One of its first patients to receive it is 73-year-old Anne Bergold of Edwardsville who had hers implanted by Urologist Robert Fiorelli.

She shares her story with Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller tonight on Eyewitness News at 5.

