Local volunteer fire company sells Valentine’s Day roses to raise funds

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) West Pittston Hose Co #1 is selling Valentine’s Day Roses for the 14th year. This fundraiser accounts for one quarter of the fire department’s yearly budget. They say they sell out every year.

All local volunteer departments struggle to raise money to fund their needs. All are also facing dwindling volunteer membership.

Money raised goes towards paying the bills, training and equipment. Sales support this local fire department and, for a reasonable price, get some colorful roses to your Valentine.

The tent is located at the corner of Boston Ave. and Fourth Streets in West Pittston until 7pm tonight and again tomorrow morning at 7am. They’ll be there Valentine’s Day until all the flowers are gone.

Two dozen roses for $25! Red will cost you more.