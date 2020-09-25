Local university students host Black Lives Matter silent protest on campus

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes University students hosted a Black Lives Matter silent protest on campus Friday afternoon.

Wilkes University students held different signs with different messages.

“We tried to write what was true for us. So some of them we have ‘Black Women Deserve Better’ and another sign we had ‘It Could of Been Me,'” said Morgan Burton, Senior, Wilkes University.

No matter the sign, Morgan Burton says they want to bring awareness to Black Lives Matter and its movement.

“Recognize the like increase in racial tension in the country and we wanted to do something to help support our students of color on campus,” said Burton.

More than 50 students joined the university’s “Multicultural Student Coalition” who put the event on.

“It’s so heartwarming to know I have this many on my campus that you know are behind and support us and understand what you know, what Black Lives Matter really stands for. We want to make sure people know, that we know, all lives matter,” said Brianna Rowland, President, Multicultural Student Coalition.

Students want to be heard in a peaceful way. One student told us they don’t want the organization to be known for violence like what’s happening in major cities.

“We’re not trying to offend anybody. So I think it’s really important for people to see, the peaceful side of peaceful protest,” said Logan Biechy, Senior, Wilkes University.

Students who could not participate in the silent protest were asked to wear black shirts this afternoon to show their support on campus.