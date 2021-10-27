Local university gets two new sets of wheels

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — East Stroudsburg University unveiled two new busses in a partnership with Martz Bus on Wednesday morning.

The busses bearing the university’s logo will be used for the athletic teams and the Martz Bus trips to New York City and Philadelphia.





Members of women’s field hockey team

The partnership with Martz Bus and the potential to spread the university’s name is something that is exciting to the ESU community.

Women’s field hockey will be the first team to take a ride on the new East Stroudsburg University logo-wrapped bus to face their opponents at Millersville.