JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A local man is taking his passion and lifelong hobby and turning it into a money-making reality and he’s doing it all in the middle of a pandemic.

Eyewitness news photojournalist Joseph Butash takes us to Church Street in Jessup where there’s a new business opening up.

Bernie’s Model Railroad Shop on opens on Black Friday at noon.