(WBRE/WYOU)— Two local girls are among those competing for a prestigious honor at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January.

14-year-old Apalonia Passetti of Forty Fort and 13-year-old Thea Sten of Schuylkill Haven are among two dozen Pennsylvania entrants vying to sing the national anthem at the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show in January.

Both girls were selected for the final round of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s “Oh say, can you sing,” competition.

The final round is all digital with the finalists’ video submissions up for voting on the farm show’s Facebook page. If you’d like to vote, head to their page and like your favorite video in the comments of this post.