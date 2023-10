EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Some local talent shone brightly on the hit NBC show The Voice.

20-year-old Laura Williams of Quakertown got a “four-chair turn” after singing Fingers Crossed by Lauren Spencer Smith.

Tuesday marked the fourth night of the blind auditions and Williams ended up picking Niall Horan as her coach.

This is Niall’s second season coaching as he won season 23 in 2022.

28/22 News wishes her the best of luck in her music career and the best of luck on the show.