MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Our region is showing support for embattled Ukraine in more ways than one.

A Lackawanna County man’s hobby is proving to be a valuable skill in a time of global crisis. Eyewitness News explains how t-shirts are contributing to relief efforts in Ukraine.

A local man is putting his creativity and a gift from his wife to good use. He figured out a way to raise money and promote a powerful message of support.

Mark Matthews of Moosic makes t-shirts in his basement to raise money for people in Ukraine.

He says his co-worker, Oleh Krupko, who is Ukrainian and still has family in Ukraine, started organizing donation drives to collect medical supplies and solar-powered USB chargers for Ukrainian citizens and troops.

Matthews thought of a way he could contribute.

“Some of the items he was asking for at the time, I didn’t really have the dispensable income to buy and donate. But I do make shirts on the side. Basically, I was just like, listen we can do t-shirts, all the money will go to you, you can buy what they need and ship them to Ukraine,” said Mark Matthews, Moosic, t-shirt designer.

Matthews came up with a simple, but meaningful concept featuring the Ukrainian flag and coat of arms. Using the vinyl cutter his wife gave him, and a hot press, he made his design a reality.





“They’re going to know exactly what it’s for, I mean the way things are right now there’s nothing better than to support each other and I think a t-shirt is one of the best ways to show that,” said Matthews.

You can pick up a shirt for $25 or pay an extra $10 for shipping. Matthews says all proceeds will go directly to buying vital supplies for the people of Ukraine.

Krupko will transport them to the Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church, which is just over the New York border, where they will be shipped to Ukraine.

“With this, you know if you’re putting money toward something it’s going where you want it to go,” said Matthews.

Matthews says he’s taking t-shirt orders via his email: UABenefit1@gmail.com