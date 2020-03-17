Local supermarket selling-out amid heightened consumer demands

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Concerns over COVID-19 have led to rushes at many stores across the nation and our region. We’ve seen runs on items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and bottled water.

At Gould’s Shur Save store on Route 93, the manager says supplies are coming in, but it is a big challenge. He says he has to be very aggressive when ordering or his store shelves would be empty.









“There’s only so many eggs out there, so much milk out there, everybody is scrambling,” said Brent Radzwich, Manager of Gould’s Shur Safe.

Radzwich says he works virtually around the clock tracking down supplies and talking with his suppliers.

“So, we are trying to do what we can to get product. I have been scrambling. If something is not coming in we are really trying to bring in something in the same commodity to bring that in,” said Radzwich.

The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture or USDA released a video statement this week insisting that the food supply will not run out.

“While it’s important to have shelf-stable food on hand there’s no reason to hoard items. We’re all in this together and need to respect the needs of our fellow neighbors. Our supply chain is strong so do your part and stay calm and responsible,” said Sonny Perdue, USDA Secretary.

For many people, the shopping experience has turned into a real challenge.

“Well it’s scary but if people would just keep their heads and listen keep clean, wash your hands I think everything is just going to flow,” said Stacy Tarity of Sugarloaf Township.

“This here is just really hyped up it just is really ramping up out of control. A lot of hoarding going on shelves are empty. It just makes it tough for common day people to go out and shop for regular supplies,” said John Tarity of Sugarloaf Township.

Eyewitness News reached out to several regional and local wholesale food suppliers and we are awaiting their response. A local company tweeted that the food supply is good

Earlier this week, President Trump also stated the nation’s food supply chain is strong.