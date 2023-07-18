SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly two dozen incoming high school freshmen spent the day giving back to the community.

The students are a part of the University of Success Summer Institute, a two-week program that helps prospective college students prepare for higher education.

It’s a different kind of summer break.

The incoming high school freshmen aren’t enrolled in college just yet, but it’s on their minds.

“My dream is to go to Harvard and study there,” stated University of Success participant Gabriela Avelar.

Each student has their own dream.

“Me, personally, I want to go to Yale, and I was told that that isn’t just a possibility, I can go,” said University of Success participant Aleeya Williams.

Hosted by the University of Scranton, the two-week program allows students to explore all sorts of career paths to see what sparks their interest. It’s specifically for students who would be the first in their families to go to college.

“It means a lot because my parents came to this country to give me and my brother more opportunities for education, so this is just one big opportunity,” described Avelar.

The program provides students with mentoring and tutoring in academics and social and cultural opportunities.

“It’s a bunch of different people from a bunch of different religions and different races, so no matter who you are and you still have a chance in this program,” explained Quenton, a University of Success participant.

“This program is very eye-opening, we’ve been focusing on the environment and physics and chemistry and biology and stuff, we even extracted the DNA from a strawberry,” described Williams.

They learn a lot in the classroom each afternoon, so while at the St. Francis clothing store, they quickly learned life’s a classroom.

“There was some pants that didn’t have tags on them and it was very confusing because we had to put them on this ruler thing on the table to find the actual size,” described Lilyana Castellano, a University of Success participant.

“It has made me think more what I can do more, with this program to help me to succeed more,” said Diana Munozgonzalez, a University of Success participant.

Over the next four years, students will come to campus one Saturday a month. Each summer, they will return for a two-week stay at the University of Success.

